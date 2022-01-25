FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Gas leak in Little Chute, businesses evacuated

Local News

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak in downtown Little Chute has caused multiple businesses to evacuate.

First responders are on the scene. The incident is happening in the 200 block of East Main Street. Police say that if you’re driving in the area of Main Street, Pine Street, and Vandenbroek Street, expect to see some barriers as police direct traffic away from the area.

Local 5’s Paul Steeno says the businesses in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

