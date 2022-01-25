Gas leak in Little Chute, businesses evacuated

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak in downtown Little Chute has caused multiple businesses to evacuate.

First responders are on the scene. The incident is happening in the 200 block of East Main Street. Police say that if you’re driving in the area of Main Street, Pine Street, and Vandenbroek Street, expect to see some barriers as police direct traffic away from the area.

Local 5’s Paul Steeno says the businesses in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

