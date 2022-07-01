NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak in the City of Neenah evacuated around 24 individuals from a neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to a release, around 9:30 a.m., the Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue was sent to the 1300 Block of Breezewood Lane for a report of a gas leak.

After firefighters arrived on the scene, it was learned that a contractor had struck a residential gas line, which was actively leaking. WE Energies was requested on the scene to secure the gas leak.

Crews then determined that the homes near the compromised line were filling with gas, so the homes near the leak were evacuated. Around 24 people had to be removed from their homes. Following the evacuation, Breezewood Lane was closed down to motorists.

A short time later, WE Energies arrived and determined the gas leak could not be stopped immediately without affecting another 300 customers. So, the company called in excavation machines to get to the level of the gas line.

The machine was able to excavate to the level of the gas line and the leak was able to be controlled. Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue crews began to ventilate the affected homes in the area.

Firefighters were on the scene for over three hours and WE Energies remains on Breezewood Lane to repair the damaged gas line.

Once the emergency operations are complete, Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue says Breezewood Lane will reopen to traffic.

Residents have been allowed back into their homes.