TUESDAY, 8/2/2022, 4:50 p.m.

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wautoma Police Department has given an update on the gas leak at a closed-down gas station in the City of Wautoma.

According to an update on the Facebook post, WE Energies crews were able to stop the leak and the area is now safe to return to.

Wautoma Gas Leak

Crews were able to contain the leak in around 15 minutes.

There is no information on what caused the gas leak but if those details are made available, Local 5 News will update this.

Gas leak in Waushara County prompts evacuations

TUESDAY, 8/2/2022, 4:40 p.m.

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wautoma Police Department is reporting a gas leak at a closed down gas station in the City of Wautoma.

According to a Facebook post, officers are evacuating neighboring homes and are asking the public to avoid the area until the situation is under control.

No further information was provided at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.