(WFRV) – In what most residents hope isn’t a daily trend, nearly every area in northeast Wisconsin set a record-high for gas prices on Tuesday.

According to AAA, Wisconsin’s average gas price for May 17 is $4.289. In multiple metro areas across the state, new highest recorded average price records were set.

Appleton Currently $4.148 (Highest recorded average price) Year ago $2.765

Fond du Lac Currently $4.181 (Highest recorded average price) Year ago $2.811

Green Bay Currently $4.251 (Highest recorded average price) Year ago $2.858

Oshkosh Currently $4.186 (Highest recorded average price) Year ago $2.832

Sheboygan Currently $4.255 (Highest recorded average price) Year ago $2.825



AAA also provided some tips on how drivers can save some money from their daily drive. Some of the tips are:

Avoid ‘jackrabbit’ starts and hard acceleration

Avoid prolonged idling in general

Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel

Keep tires properly inflated

The complete list of tips can be found here.