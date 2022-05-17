(WFRV) – In what most residents hope isn’t a daily trend, nearly every area in northeast Wisconsin set a record-high for gas prices on Tuesday.

According to AAA, Wisconsin’s average gas price for May 17 is $4.289. In multiple metro areas across the state, new highest recorded average price records were set.

  • Appleton
    • Currently $4.148 (Highest recorded average price)
    • Year ago $2.765
  • Fond du Lac
    • Currently $4.181 (Highest recorded average price)
    • Year ago $2.811
  • Green Bay
    • Currently $4.251 (Highest recorded average price)
    • Year ago $2.858
  • Oshkosh
    • Currently $4.186 (Highest recorded average price)
    • Year ago $2.832
  • Sheboygan
    • Currently $4.255 (Highest recorded average price)
    • Year ago $2.825

AAA also provided some tips on how drivers can save some money from their daily drive. Some of the tips are:

  • Avoid ‘jackrabbit’ starts and hard acceleration
  • Avoid prolonged idling in general
  • Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel
  • Keep tires properly inflated

The complete list of tips can be found here.