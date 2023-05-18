TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac woman has been charged with two counts of Providing Alcohol to a Minor – Resulting in Death after a drunken driving crash in January that left two teenagers dead.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 27-year-old Sanju Paudel was charged after reportedly selling alcohol to two teenagers.

On January 21 Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to Golf Course Drive around 3:25 a.m. When deputies arrived, two teenagers, later identified as Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs, were found in a car that appeared to be ‘completely destroyed.’

Officers say that one of the teenagers was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver, who was pinned inside the vehicle was transported for medical care but, later passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

The criminal complaint states that two witnesses were standing near the crash, one of whom was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. She reportedly told officers that both victims had been drinking and believed that they were going roughly 80 mph when hitting the tree.

Through an investigation, it was learned that an underage drinking party occurred at the residence that night while the parents were gone. Officers later found signs of alcohol consumption at the residence.

On January 21, a search warrant was executed at a gas station in Fond du Lac County. Surveillance footage of January 20 was reviewed by authorities.

The criminal complaint stated that the clerk at the gas station, later identified as Paudel, was seen ‘manipulating’ the touch screen register and the buttons on the credit card processing machine. The criminal complaint details that when one of the teens hands Paudel cash, no change was provided.

The detective reviewing the surveillance footage also noted that at ‘no point’ did Paudel appear to check for a driver’s license or any other form of ID card.

According to the criminal complaint, the only alcohol that was found at both the residence and in the vehicle were the ones allegedly purchased from Paudel.

Paudel has been charged with:

2 counts of Providing Alcohol to Minor – Resulting in Death Class G Felony Max of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $25,000 per each count



The tragic death of the two boys has been emotional for our community and we know family and friends continue to grieve and mourn their loss. Adults have a responsibility to protect kids and this was a tragedy that could have been avoided if alcohol wasn’t sold to a child. District Attorney Eric J. Toney

Court records show that Paudel made her initial appearance in court on May 18 and her bond has been set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.

