HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sunday evening fire at a gas station on Velp Avenue caused ‘extensive’ damage.

Howard Fire/Rescue tells Local 5 that a Mobil Gas Station on Velp Avenue had an ‘extensive’ amount of damage after a fire on Sunday evening. Officials did not prove an amount of estimated damage.

The fire reportedly started around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.