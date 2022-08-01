KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the MegaMillions jackpot of $1.28 billion came from Illinois, one lucky person from Kaukauna still hit big, winning $1 million.

The Lighthouse Corner Gas Station on 1005 Crooks Avenue sold a million-dollar ticket for July 29th’s drawing of the MegaMillions.

Gas Station owner Jessie Singh caught up with Local 5 News to tell us about his experience in selling one of the big tickets.

“It’s exciting you know. Especially [since] the person is a local from Kaukauna, that’s one of the greatest things,” said Singh. “Places like this get popular because of the win and then people come and try their own luck too.”

Singh went on to tell Local 5 News he doesn’t believe too many people know that a million-dollar ticket was sold there yet, but he does expect more people to pile in when it hits the news.

“It’ll help the business. They’ll be playing the lottery and then people will buy some soft drinks and whatever it is but it does help a business,” explained Singh.