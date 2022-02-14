(WFRV) – Planning on getting your routine coffee at Kwik Trip? Well, customers will need to temporarily bring their own coffee cups as the popular convenience store says they are out of coffee cups.

According to Kwik Trip, they are out of coffee cups and are asking customers to bring their own cups. In the Facebook post, they actually say another gas station stole them, and they wish they were kidding.

Also in the post, Kwik Trip jokingly said that some ships stuck at sea caused the shortage. They even clarified in the comments that the ships were not the cause.

It was mentioned that the cups are domestically sourced, and they were actually taken from Kwik Trip. However, Kwik Trip provided some good news and said customers can temporarily get any size refill for just 99 cents.

To help customers, Kwik Trip even provided 99 ideas (most of which are unique) of what customers can use as a cup. Some of the highlights are:

Shot glass

Cheesehead hat

Yeti cooler

Squirt gun

Bread bag

Skid steer bucket

Juice box

Pie dish

Spray bottle

There was no information on how long the shortage is expected to last. The Facebook post already has over 16,000 shares.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.