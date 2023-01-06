NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees.

According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.

The closure is expected to terminate a total of 106 employees. The layoffs will begin on or about March 7 and end on or before September 1, according to Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc.

The letter states that the closure is occurring as a result of the company’s decision to consolidate the business in other Hubbell facilities in the United States and that all employees were notified on January 4 and 5.

The facility’s employees are not represented by a union, and bumping rights will not apply for employee separations as part of this facility closure.

No other information about the closure was provided.