GB Area School District: Hybrid model for all Board of Education meetings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting with a meeting on Sept. 13, all Board of Education meetings will be held in a hybrid model.

According to the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD), Board of Education members, Superintendent Murley and other staff as needed will meet in person. Everyone else will join the meeting virtually.

The first scheduled meeting is the Sept. 13 Board of Education Regular Board meeting. All types of board meetings will be hybrid. Some of the listed types of board meetings were:

  • Regular board meetings
  • Special sessions
  • Committee meetings
  • Work sessions

“To the greatest extent possible, the Board of Education encourages public participation in our meetings, whether that is through public comment and/or in-person attendance,” said Board President Eric Vanden Heuvel.

All of the meetings will be live-streamed, and those who want to participate can fill out the Public Participation Form in advance.

More information on the Board of Education can be found on their website.

