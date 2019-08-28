GB Automobile Gallery to display both of Starr’s MVP Corvettes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The two Corvettes presented to Bart Starr by Sports Magazine will be displayed together for the first time in history at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.

Starr was presented the Corvettes after being named the MVP of Super Bowls I and II. He and Terry Bradshaw are the only two players to have won this award two years in a row.

Now the Automobile Gallery is offering the public a chance to see both Corvettes in honor of Starr’s life and legacy.

Photo courtesy of Kathryn Gardner, Executive Director

According to the Gallery, it has taken 51 years to bring Starr’s Corvettes together.

The 1967 Greenwood Green Corvette award to Starr after Super Bowl I traveled from Connecticut to Green Bay courtesy of Packers fan and owner Steve Altieri.

Photo courtesy of Kathryn Gardner, Executive Director

The Rally Red 1968 Corvette MVP Corvette was initially raffled off by Starr to benefit Rawhide Boys Ranch in 1968. After belonging to several owners, the keys fell into the hands of Kris Erickson, Hortonville, 35 years ago.

Photo courtesy of Kathryn Gardner, Executive Director

The MVP Corvettes will make a quick stop at Rawhide on September 14 when the Packers honor Starr as part of Packers Alumni weekend.

They will then return to the Gallery on September 16.

Visitors can see the Corvettes at the Gallery Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.