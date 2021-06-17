GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Boys and Girls Club receives grant from MLB for upgrading field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay received this years Scotts Field Refurbishment Program Grant in partnership with the MLB.

This grant is given to four different underserved youth athletic organizations in need of refurbished fields. The grant covers over $200,000 in repairs and upgrades.

Scotts and the MLB were able to surprise the Boys and Girls Club on a Zoom call.

Later this summer when the field is complete there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with games and other surprises for the community, along with visits from baseball and softball stars.

“Our team is proud to partner with Scotts for another successful year of the Field Refurbishment Program,”
says Tony Reagins, Chief Baseball Development Officer, MLB.

The Boys and Girls Club expects the new field to contribute to a 20% increase in youth participation in baseball and softball programs.

