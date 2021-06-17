GB chiropractor to treat Olympic hopefuls at trials in Oregon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local chiropractor will make the 2,000+ mile trip to Eugene to help treat decathletes and heptathletes at the Olympic Trials.

Dr. Jackson Draeger, owner of Midwest Pain Solutions, will join his father, Dr. Curt Draeger, at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Both doctors were reportedly invited by athletes who are competing at the trials.

The 2021 Olympic Trials starts on Friday, June 18.

Dr. Jackson Draeger will use his practice’s 500-watt therapeutic laser. The laser reportedly sends brief bursts of concentrated light into injured regions of the body and can heal injuries 150 to 20 percent faster.

More information can be found on Midwest Pain Solutions’ website.