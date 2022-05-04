GB Duck Hunters Association helps De Pere PD rescue baby duckling

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Police Department had its first call for a duckling rescue on Wednesday and got help from a local duck hunters association.

The De Pere Police posted on its Facebook about a ducking that fell into a sewer grate in East De Pere. The mom and the other ducklings were no longer in the area.

Authorities wanted to thank the person who called it in and the volunteer from the Green Bay Duck Hunters Association who helped with the rescue and placement.

Photo courtesy of De Pere Police Department

Photo courtesy of De Pere Police Department

Photo courtesy of De Pere Police Department

Since the duckling could not be reunited with its mother, officials say it will be placed with an adoptive mother hen. The hen is at a local wildlife refuge.

The duckling will stay with its adoptive mother until it is ready to be released back into the wild.