GB elementary students’ LEGO creations displayed at Neville Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Doty Elementary School students crafted unique LEGO creations and they are on display at the Neville Public Museum.

Students in Kindergarten through fifth grade were tasked with building their own unique LEGO designs during a two-week period as part of the Doty Elementary LEGO contest. The building categories include:

  • Structures
  • Vehicles
  • Artistic Creations that are original to the students’ imagination

The top 18 award winning creations are on display now in Neville Public Museum’s Discovery Room.

Green Bay Public Schools Doty Elementary School teachers Marie Miller and Alyssa Brown held their third annual LEGO building contest.

The creations will be on display through May 30, 2021.

