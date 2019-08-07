GB Farmer’s Market cancelled due to weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Farmer’s Market On Broadway has been canceled due to the potential for storms moving through.

On Broadway, Inc. says after consulting with the National Weather Service, they determined the chance of heavy downpour, lightning, high winds, and strong thunderstorms created a safety risk for vendors, attendees, and entertainers.

“Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District. Given the unpredictable weather pattern and uncertainty of the severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of event attendees, vendors and entertainers,” said Chelsea Kocken, Marketing and Events Manager, On Broadway, Inc.

