GB Fire Department: Cooking fires leading type of fires during Holiday Wreath Program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department wrapped up its Holiday Wreath Program with a total of six residential fires from Nov. 25, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says that of the six residential fires, three cooking fires, one was youth set, one was undetermined and one is still under investigation.

Officials also provided some safety tips for residents to remember throughout the year:

  • Make sure you have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors within the home
  • Plan and practice an escape plan with everyone in the home
  • Keep matches and lighters up high, out reach of children
  • Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything combustible and turn them off when you leave the room or go to bed
  • Stay in the kicthen while cooking
  • Use a timer to help remind you that you are cooking
  • If a grease fire should happen to art on the stove, turn the burner off and place a lid or cookie sheet over the burning pan. DO NOT move the pan.

Officials say that cooking appliances are the leading cause of home fires in the United States.

