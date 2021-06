GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department came to the rescue of an estimated seven million bees, as a transport truck blew a tire.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, The Bee Friends Farm was transporting bees from Florida to the Upper Peninsula and the truck blew a tire.

The fire department helped out by cooling down the bees and wet down the hives while the truck was getting fixed.

Engine 5 of the Green Bay Fire Department was tasked with helping the bees out.