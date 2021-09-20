GB Fire Department rescues owl sitting on an antenna with rope around its leg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department came to the aid of an owl that had a rope wrapped around its leg.

According to authorities, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, crews responded to an owl in distress. When they arrived, they saw an owl with a rope wrapped around its leg sitting on a TV antenna.

The owl was safely untangled and removed from the roof. It was later handed over to Animal Control for continued care and monitoring.

Photo courtesy of Green Bay Metro Fire Department

There was further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.