GB Fire Department rescues owl sitting on an antenna with rope around its leg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department came to the aid of an owl that had a rope wrapped around its leg.

According to authorities, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, crews responded to an owl in distress. When they arrived, they saw an owl with a rope wrapped around its leg sitting on a TV antenna.

The owl was safely untangled and removed from the roof. It was later handed over to Animal Control for continued care and monitoring.

  • Photo courtesy of Green Bay Metro Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy of Green Bay Metro Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy of Green Bay Metro Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy of Green Bay Metro Fire Department
  • Photo courtesy of Green Bay Metro Fire Department

There was further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

