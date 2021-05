GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an overnight vehicle fire on Atkinson Drive.

According to authorities, on May 6 around 11:45 p.m., a passerby called in the fire that was on an area lot near Peter’s Concrete on Atkinson drive. A construction truck and RV were on fire and were put by crews.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.