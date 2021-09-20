GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Fire Department teaming up with local organizations during National Falls Prevention Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Did you know that falls among the elderly are the number one emergency call that the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responds to? Well, the fire department is spreading the word on how to prevent elderly falls.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, there are 32 falls reported each day in Brown County. During 2019, the department responded to 14,400 calls, and falls among the elderly were number one.

September is National Falls Prevention Awareness Month, and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department is teaming up with local organizations to help get the word out.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is partnering with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County (ADRC) and the Brown County Fall Prevention Coalition to increase awareness and prevention programs offered in the area.

The resources available for those who are 65 years and older are:

  • Schedule a visit with your primary care physician to help you develop a plan to prevent falls
  • Take action and call the ADRC at 920-448-4300 to learn more about these community resources:
    • Stepping On Fall Prevention Workshop
    • Boost Your Balance Program

More information can be found by calling the ADRC at 920-448-4300.

