GB Interim Police Chief talks active shooter training, career history in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Interim Police Chief Jim Runge joined Local 5 to discuss multiple topics including his career history and the effect officer-involved shootings have on officers and their families.

Runge’s career started in 1985 as a police cadet and spent 18 years on the night shift. Runge also said that accepting the position was an easy choice. He still ‘had gas in the tank’, and loved the agency.

Runge also doesn’t expect many changes to come while he is the interim police chief as it is not his role to bring changes, but to rather keep the agency going forward and set up for the new chief.

The number of agencies that responded to the active shooter in the Oneida Casino complex was important and beneficial according to Runge. He mentions that the volume of officers that were needed could not be fulfilled by a single agency. Runge also said that a Wisconsin State Trooper was the first on the scene.

Active shooter training is also important, and Runge said that there was active shooter training for most of his career. Tactics have changed and are always changing, but with the yearly training, everyone is able to be prepared, according to Runge.

Runge also shared that his wife was concerned for the police officers as they both watched the coverage of the incident through the media. Officer-involved shootings can have an effect on the families of police officers, says Runge.

Johanne Park is moving to an all-wheels park. Bikes were not previously allowed into the skate park due to the concern of the damage that the pegs on the bike would cause to the concrete. Runge said that officers would be called whenever there was a bike inside the skate park.