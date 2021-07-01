GB Interim Police Chief talks firework safety & rules, update on hiring new Police Chief in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Interim Green Bay Police Chief Jim Runge joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics ranging from the Fourth of July event to an upcoming basketball event, in the latest Community Update.

Fireworks and the Fourth of July go hand-in-hand, and Runge is advising citizens to be careful as well as what is legal and what is not. Anyone who uses an illegal firework could face a $376 fine.

The City of Green Bay will also be hosting a Fourth of July celebration event. Runge says a large crowd is expected and most of the celebration will be focused on the west side. There will be additional police officers on hand, and Runge offered the following advice: ‘Don’t be part of the problem.’

As the search for the new Police Chief continues, four finalists were recently announced and Runge said the decision is expected to be made sometime near the end of July. Community input will be an important part of the decision as well.

The bring your own five basketball event starts on July 10 at Fisk Park. The event will run every Saturday. The design of the program is to build relationships with the community.