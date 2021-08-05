GB Interim Police Chief talks transition to new Police Chief, Packer games in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Interim Police Chief Jim Runge joined Local 5 to talk about the transition to the new Police Chief as well as what to expect at Packer games this season.

There was a home invasion in Green Bay that went south and ended up with the intruder getting shot in the leg. Runge talked about the incident and said the investigation is still ongoing.

Chris Davis, who is from Portland, Oregon will be the next Green Bay Police Chief and Runge said the transition process has already started. Runge also mentions that the transition will be easy and that Davis wants to get the lay of the land.

Runge says that he doesn’t expect Davis to make any immediate changes, as he gets acclimated to the city and the surrounding area.

As for what is next for Runge? He says he has plenty to do to keep him busy, and he never knows what the next adventure will be.

The Green Bay Packers will host Family Night on Saturday and Runge says Green Bay Police will be fully staffed and back to normal at the games. He also mentions that guests should know that carry-ins are very restricted and that alcohol has always been an issue and that you should know your limits when drinking.

Runge stated that they are around eight to nine short for officers and are always looking to hire new people.