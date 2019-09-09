GB K9 helps in locating man after chase in Florence Co.

FLORENCE CO., Wis. (WFRV) — A vehicle pursuit leads to two people in the hospital after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible stolen car from Green Bay believed to be in Town of Homestead.

Officials found the vehicle at a home and when they approached the vehicle, a driver and passenger drove off.

They followed the vehicle for five miles and were able to deploy a tire deflation device that caused the car to crash.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot while the female passenger of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A K9 from the Green Bay Police Department helped in locating the man that fled. He was also taken to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.