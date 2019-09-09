GB K9 helps in locating man after chase in Florence Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-jpg_20160407211037-159532

FLORENCE CO., Wis. (WFRV) — A vehicle pursuit leads to two people in the hospital after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible stolen car from Green Bay believed to be in Town of Homestead.

Officials found the vehicle at a home and when they approached the vehicle, a driver and passenger drove off.

They followed the vehicle for five miles and were able to deploy a tire deflation device that caused the car to crash.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot while the female passenger of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A K9 from the Green Bay Police Department helped in locating the man that fled. He was also taken to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories