ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Green Bay man is dead after he allegedly lost control of his passenger car and collided with a truck on Friday morning in the Town of Rockland.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to CTH PP, approximately 2/10 of a mile south of CTH W, for reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Volt, being driven by a 34-year-old Green Bay man, was traveling southbound on CTH PP when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Chevrolet Volt reportedly then veered into the northbound lane of CTH PP and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado truck that was northbound on CTH PP. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 45-year-old woman from Greenleaf.

The Green Bay man reportedly suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say the Greenleaf woman was not injured during the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time, but deputies confirm that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.