GB man facing multiple charges after driving through stop sign, causing crash that injures 4

CHAMPION, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people needed to be extracted from a vehicle after a Green Bay man did not stop at a stop sign and caused a crash where both vehicles rolled into a farm field.

According to authorities, on July 27 around 6 p.m., Brown County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call of a two-vehicle crash on CTH T at CTH K in the Town of Champion. The crash caused two people to reportedly be trapped in a vehicle.

A Chevy Express van did not stop at a stop sign and hit a Ford F-350 pickup, which caused both vehicles to roll into a farm field. Both the driver and front right passenger of the van was trapped inside their vehicle.

The New Franken Fire Department was able to get them both out of the vehicle and the passenger was flown to a local hospital. There was no status given regarding the passenger who was flown to the hospital.

There was also a minor passenger that was also injured in the Express van.

The driver of the F-350 had minor injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Express van was 29-year-old Michael Marino, who is from Green Bay. Marino was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after open intoxicants and other drugs were found inside the van.

Marino faces the following charges:

OWI second offense with a minor under 16-years-old in the vehicle

Three counts of OWI Causing Injury

Consuming intoxicants while driving

Possession of Marijuana/THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to obey traffic sign

Failure to Yield from a stop sign – causing Bodily Injury

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is completing the investigation.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.