GB Mayor discusses city’s 4th of July plans in the Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics ranging from 4th of July plans to Police Chief Andrew Smith’s retirement.

Mayor Genrich said that Green Bay will have fireworks on the 4th of July. As for the safety protocols Genrich mentioned that being outside is considered a very safe activity and described that people should be ‘neighborly’.

There could potenitally be food trucks for the event, but Genrich said the focus is on the fireworks.

A development agreement with a company out of Iowa could bring more apartment units right along the Fox River. The agreement would bring 129 apartment units plus a restaurant, according to Genrich. The development is for the Fox River Shipyard.

The project is estimated between $15-$20 million and there are other proposals that could bring even more apartment units near that area, according to Genrich.

Genrich also stated that the loss of Green Bay Police Chief Andrew was a big one. A chief that continues the many initiatives that Smith created is something that Genrich hopes to see out of the next chief. Public engagement was another important trait that Genrich would like to have the next chief do.