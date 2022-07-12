GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 and talked about the upcoming elections as well as a new position in the Chamber of Commerce.

Genrich said that on August 9 there are primary elections, and want residents to be aware. The City is still looking for a few poll workers. This election will not be as congested when compared to the one in November.

The Pedestrian Safety Fund was mentioned by Gentrich to be connected to the City’s safe walk and bike plan. This will help provide the rapidly flashing beacons similar to the ones currently near hospitals and Lambeau Field. Additionally, having speeding feedback signs in school areas is the second of the two main pillars of this plan.

There is also a new position in the Chamber of Commerce, as Genrich explained a new position that will focus on helping small businesses. This position will recruit and retain businesses in the area and make sure resources are available.

Genrich will have his upcoming State of the City Address on July 28. He said that he will update residents on where things stand in the community.