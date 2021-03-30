GB Mayor Genrich, Dept. of Revenue Sec. reflect on moving city forward, how to spend relief funds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic has put a dent in local economies across the United States, from tourism to retail shopping and for the City of Green Bay, it’s all about moving forward.

Mayor Eric Genrich and Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca met to discuss the city’s recovery process and how they continue to move forward with business leaders and others in the community. Mayor Genrich says Green Bay is one of the few cities identified by the Department of Revenue to work alongside and find ways to bounce back.

“We are in a fortunate position that we have $25.23 million to work with here in the City of Green Bay. The county has another $50 million to work with,” said Mayor Genrich. Republican Legislature leaders also gathered at the Resch Expo to talk about what they believe should be done with the relief funds given to local counties – a hot topic among Republicans and Governor Tony Evers.

Genrich says they are still waiting on the rules to see how and where they are able to spend the money but they will be working with state and community groups so that the money gets back into the community.