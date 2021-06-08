GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Mayor talks Monroe Ave development, parklets in Community Update

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 to discuss Green Bay Kids Day Celebration as well as potential development on Monroe Avenue.

Genrich talked about new rulings regarding parklets. The city is allowing businesses to expand past their normal footprint. There is a $5,000 grant that downtown businesses can apply for to help with the $200 permitting fee associated with having a parklet.

The proposed development on the Monroe Avenue parking lot was previously owned by Associated Bank, and then Green Bay took ownership in 2019. There is a proposal for a 172 unit apartment building. A grocery store and a presence for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is also an element for the proposed development.

Genrich says the need is there not only for housing, but a demand for a grocery store in that area. The project has an estimated $22 million value. The project is planned to be funded through a tax increment financing district. The developer would only get a slice of the value, if the project is successfully completed.

Green Bay Kids Day Celebration returns for 2021 on June 25. Genrich says there are multiple activities planned for the day. Some of the activities include:

  • Free use of Joannes Pool
  • Bowling at Riveria Lanes
  • Free pizza at Pizza Ranch
  • Free sailing lessons at Green Bay Sail and Paddle

