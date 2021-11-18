GB Metro Fire Chief talks holiday safety tips, Hydro Helper program in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including local programs as well as safety tips for the upcoming holidays in the latest Community Update.

Litton mentioned Green Bay’s Hydro Helper program that is designed to have young kids help remove snow from fire hydrants. The kids volunteer to remove snow around fire hydrants and at the end of the year, there is an ice cream social. Litton described it as a way to give back to the community.

Another program is the Gifts for Teens Parade. Litton says it started about ten years ago and they do eight parades at each of the fire station’s areas. Gifts can be donated which are then donated to the Salvation Army and distributed come the holiday season.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, and Christmas not far behind, Litton wanted to talk about some safety tips. One focus is the use of turkey fryers. He mentioned not using the fryers on wood decks, instead use them on a concrete surface. Also making sure the turkey is completely thawed out and dry.

The fire department also has its Reef Program where they hang a holiday reef at every fire station. Litton says that every time a fire happens they add a red light to the reef. This is not to ‘celebrate’ the fire, but rather to bring attention to the number of fires during the holiday season.

Litton also described some tips for Christmas. He said that watering the Christmas tree daily as well as avoiding overloading circuits can go a long way to preventing fires.