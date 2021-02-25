GB Metro Fire Chief talks merger with Bellevue in latest Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton joined Local 5 to talk about updates regarding the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD).

Chief Litton says the Bellevue Fire Chief resigned and was seeking other communities to potentially merge with, before finally setting on Green Bay.

The merger will benefit taxpayers from both municipalities, says Chief Litton. Bellevue was facing over $8 million in capital improvements that would have to be done over the next couple of years, and the merger eliminated the need to spend that amount of money.

On Green Bay’s side, GBMFD took over all assets of Bellevue’s fire department. All revenue generated from the ambulance service will be used to help pay for costs.

Chief Litton has said it has gone well so far.

“Every time you do something like this, it is a massive endeavor. There is a lot to think about, but our team did a great job of sorting all that out. So far so good, we have not had any blips we did not anticipate, and we are looking forward to continuing service,” says Chief Litton.

The contract with Bellevue is for 15 years according to Chief Litton.

Chief Litton also provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the local area. Litton says he has noticed a decrease in patients that have been calling for transport to hospitals due to COVID-19.

Ten new recruits will be starting with the GBMFD on March 15 with some intense training. Chief Litton says they will have ten weeks of training and they only hire once a year due to training and the recruit academy.

Every year the GBMFD hires between eight and ten people according to Chief Litton.

A fire can be caused by multiple situations, and Chief Litton discussed some common fires they come across and ways to prevent them.

Kitchen fires are common throughout the year as Chief Litton says someone may fall asleep or forget while cooking which can lead to fires.

During the winter, fires arising from space heaters are something that Chief Litton asks people to be cognizant about. Chief Litton says to keep space heaters at least three feet away from combustibles.