GB Officers Back on "Administrative Duties" Following Deadly Shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - 26-year-old Jonathon Tubby was shot and killed by Green Bay Police Officers back on October 19th in the sally port area of the Brown County Jail. On Local 5 This Morning, Chief Andrew Smith said that both of the officers involved are back on administrative duties as the investigation plays out. Those officers are Erik O'Brien and Colton Wernecke.

Smith added that the investigation is being conducted by the state's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and will take about 30-60 days to complete. The case will then be handed over to the District Attorney's office to see if any criminal charges will be filed against the officers. It will then head to the police department's Critical Incident Review Board for further review.

Smith said there was an incident that happened for over an hour leading up to the shooting.

Smith also said that there is video evidence of what happened. He said squad cars and the department's BearCat were on scene. There were also cameras in the sally port, but some did not have recording capability. All the video is in the hands of DCI and is under review.

A vigil will be held at City Deck on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for Tubby.

The city's proposed 2019 budget is receiving some backlash. Smith called it a "brutal" budget year and that personnel numbers will be lowered at the department. No extra cars are equipment will be in store for the department next year, and they will go from 194 officers, down to about 180.He remained optimistic and said the department will make do with what they have.

There were no major incidents on Halloween throughout Green Bay.

And the department will be participating in "No Shave November" throughout this month. Officers will be growing out beards, and the ladies will support a blue streak in the hair. They are raising money in the process, and funds will be donated to the Special Olympics, and Concerns of Police Survivors.