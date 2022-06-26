GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department set aside some time this weekend to get to know the community.

On Sunday, officers hosted their first Food Truck Rally in Marquette Park. The event was aimed at building positive connections and relationships between officers and the community they serve.

“We can come out here, get a change of mindset, meet some food people and just connect with them and build relationships. For our career just to build that connection with the community is great,” shared Green Bay Police Department Community Officer, Darryl Robinson

Ten percent of sales from today’s event reportedly went toward supporting the Green Bay Police Department.