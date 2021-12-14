GB Parks and Rec Director talks winter activities, filling a new position in latest Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Director of Parks and Recreation James Andersen joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics.

Andersen said the city has made a hire for its Conservation Corps Coordinator position. The main responsibility of the position is to plan the program grant for the next three to five years. The city was given a grant to fill the position, but the actual conservation corps grant could be anywhere from one to five million.

The grant will be used for conservation efforts, and Andersen gave removing invasive species as an example. Money received from the grant will also be used to help hire ‘fellows’.

There are plenty of winter activities happening at local parks and trails. Andersen says they plan on having a tubing and snowboarding hill at Triangle Hill. However, it is weather-dependent as temperatures could possibly make the snow melt in the coming days. Multiple trails in Green Bay are groomed for cross-country skiing and fat-tire biking.

Frenzy on the Fox is an event on Jan. 21 that starts at Green Bay’s City Deck. Andersen says that attendees can bring whatever mode of transportation that they want to take down the Fox River Trail.