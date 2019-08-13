UPDATE: GB Police say parents of found child located

TUESDAY 8/13/19 11:02 a.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police say the parents of a child found this morning have been located.
TUESDAY 8/13/19 11:00 a.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police Department are asking for help in reuniting a child with his parents or guardians.
In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, police say they found a boy believed to be between four and five in the area of Webster Avenue and Walnut Street.
Police say if you know his name and/or the parents or guardians, contact Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.