UPDATE: GB Police say parents of found child located

TUESDAY 8/13/19 11:02 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police say the parents of a child found this morning have been located.

UPDATE: CHILD'S PARENTS WERE LOCATED. THANK YOU for all of the shares…thank you to the community for helping us get the word out. Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

TUESDAY 8/13/19 11:00 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police Department are asking for help in reuniting a child with his parents or guardians.

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, police say they found a boy believed to be between four and five in the area of Webster Avenue and Walnut Street.

Police say if you know his name and/or the parents or guardians, contact Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.