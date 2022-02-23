GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of West Mason Street because of an accident.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, eastbound West Mason Street is closed due to an accident. The accident is near the intersection of West Mason Street and 12th Avenue. Police are asking motorists to use a different route.

There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there are any injuries. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.