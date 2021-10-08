GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Police: Avoid Oneida St between Mason St & Western Ave, power lines down

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking motorists to avoid South Oneida Street near Western Avenue after a semi-truck hit a utility pole and knocked down power lines.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, WPS is on the scene and working to replace the pole and restore power to the area. Authorities say that South Oneida will be shut down for multiple hours.

The semi-truck reportedly clipped the utility pole and sheared the pole in half.

Residents in the area could be without power while crews work to repair the outage. Franklin Middle School could also have its power affected as well.

South Oneida Street is closed north of West Mason Street and south of Western Avenue.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins