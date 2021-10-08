GB Police: Avoid Oneida St between Mason St & Western Ave, power lines down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking motorists to avoid South Oneida Street near Western Avenue after a semi-truck hit a utility pole and knocked down power lines.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, WPS is on the scene and working to replace the pole and restore power to the area. Authorities say that South Oneida will be shut down for multiple hours.

The semi-truck reportedly clipped the utility pole and sheared the pole in half.

Residents in the area could be without power while crews work to repair the outage. Franklin Middle School could also have its power affected as well.

South Oneida Street is closed north of West Mason Street and south of Western Avenue.

