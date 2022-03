SATURDAY 3/12/2022 5:50 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police are asking residents to avoid Shawano Avenue due to a Saturday crash.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a crash that occurred on the 800 block of Shawano Avenue has caused roads in that area to close. Officers expect the closure will last for around two hours.

In the meantime, residents traveling east or west are advised to use Dousman Street and Mason Street.