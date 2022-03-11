FRIDAY, 03/11/2022 1:50 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking anyone traveling to avoid the area of University Avenue between Elizabeth Street and N. Henry Street.

Officers say there was an incident involving a semi-truck and cleanup may take a couple of hours.

An alternate route to avoid the area would be for travelers to use Eastman Avenue or Main Street

Heavy trucks and commercial vehicles should use I-43 as an alternate route as Eastman Avenue is a residential street.

Local 5 will provide updates when more information is available.