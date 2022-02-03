GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Police Chief talks 2022 auto thefts, UWGB body case in latest Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including an uptick in car thefts as well as the ongoing investigation in the case where a body was burned near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

There were two more arrests in the case where a body was found burning near the UWGB campus. One of the two that were arrested was charged with homicide. Davis says they believe that the victim was murdered elsewhere and was brought to the location near UWGB.

He says that the department is still trying to piece it all together and that more charges are possible since it is an ongoing investigation. There was also a lot of evidence that needed to be processed which played a part as to why the case is so lengthy.

Davis also mentioned that the department is down to eight vacancies.

There also has been an uptick in auto thefts in 2022. One of the reasons? Well, people are leaving their keys in the car.

Davis said that of the 27 auto thefts that have happened this year, 19 of them the keys were in the car. Davis wants people to know that they should not leave their keys in their car if they don’t want it stolen.

