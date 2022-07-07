GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 and talked about multiple topics including an incident on the Fourth of July and active situation training in the latest Community Update.

Davis said that having the Green Bay Packers helps with getting practice in keeping large events safe. The department is ‘fairly well versed’ in handling larger-scale events. He also mentioned that vehicle-resistant barricades are starting to be used at events, especially those happening on streets.

When it comes to training, the department trains in certain principles. Those principles include dealing with the threat, and ‘stop the killing’. Then transition into providing critical medical care. Davis said the department trains with other policing agencies in the area, as well as the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Davis discussed a recent incident during the Fourth of July celebration involving a juvenile and a replica gun. A group of juveniles was reportedly asked to leave downtown due to curfew when one juvenile appeared to show a handgun in his waistband.

Following a foot pursuit, the juvenile was taken into custody and the gun ended up being a replica. Davis said he watched the body cam footage and it looked like a real gun.

Davis wanted to stress that parents should know where their children are and what they are doing. Replica guns should not be in a public place.

He also talked about how the community can help by letting authorities know when someone is making threats. Warning signs should not be ignored.