GB Police Commander talks impact of Chauvin trial, crossing guard needs in latest Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych joined Local 5 to discuss wide-ranging topics from Sexual Assault Awareness Month to the need for crossing guards.

With the calendar turning over to April, that brings Sexual Assault Awareness Month and every Green Bay Police squad car will have a magnet to represent the partnership.

“The Green Bay Police Department has always partnered with the Sexual Assault Center to bring awareness and education to the community,” says Commander Warych.

With the recent violence against Asian-Americans, the Green Bay Police says it is important to be connected to the community. Commander Warych couldn’t think of a hate crime in the past months.

The trial of Derek Chauvin has garnered national attention, and with the potential of protests after the trial, the Green Bay Police want to make sure no violence or crimes happen.

Crossing guards are an area of need as there are over 40 intersections that need to be covered and Commander Warych says Green Bay is in need of about five or seven more crossing guards.

The Green Bay Police posted on their Facebook regarding the impact that women have had on the department. The department highlighted some of the impactful women in the history of the Green Bay Police Department.