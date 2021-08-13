FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GB Police Commander Warych finalist for Fond du Lac Police Chief position

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay Police Officer is being considered for the Fond du Lac Police Chief position.

According to the City of Fond du Lac, they’ve been actively searching for a new police chief since May. They’ve narrowed the candidates to Aaron Goldstein of Fond du Lac and Kevin Warych of De Pere. Warych is currently the Operations Commander with the City of Green Bay and was a candidate for the Green Bay Police Chief position.

The Police and Fire Commission will be conducting interviews with Goldstein and Warych.

In July, the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission named Chris Davis of the Portland Police Bureau in Oregon as the new Police Chief of Green Bay.

