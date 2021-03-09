GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Police Department investigating ‘suspicious’ fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A March 5 fire on University Avenue is under investigation by the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD).

According to the GBPD, on March 5 around 5:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a trailer fire at 800 University Avenue.

A Hispanic male was observed leaving the area and last seen going east on Harvey Street, says the GBPD.

Authorities say the male was described as wearing a red top and blue or dark colored pants.

The GBPD is asking anyone with information to contact the GBPD at 920-448-3208. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward call 920-432-7867 or contact online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

