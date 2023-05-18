GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is partnering with Crime Stoppers amid dozens of reported vehicle vandalism throughout the City of Green Bay.

In a release, Officials say they will be doubling crime tip rewards for a limited time if the information from a tip leads to an arrest

The Green Bay Police Department says since April 14, 2023, it has received 35 reports of broken windows to 43 vehicles that appear to be caused by pellets from BB Guns or Air Rifles.

Lieutenant Jason Allen from the Green Bay Police Department says, “As we continue to follow leads to determine who is behind the property damage, we ask the public for their assistance. If you witness this happening, please report it. If you hear of a neighbor who had damage, check your cameras and call.”

The Green Bay Police Department is asking anyone with information who would like to be eligible for a double reward should contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or contact the department itself.