GB Police: Increasing patrols Oct. 15 for pedestrian safety

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In conjunction with White Cane Safety Day, the Green Bay Police Department will have increased patrols on October 15.

According to the department, on Friday, they will be closely monitoring vehicles that are not yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

This initiative is promoting travelers to abide by the state’s White Cane Law which states:

“An operator of a vehicle shall stop the vehicle before approaching closer than 10 feet to a pedestrian who is carrying a cane or walking stick which is white in color or white trimmed with red and which is held in an extended or raised position or who is using a dog guide and shall take such precautions as may be necessary to avoid accident or injury to the pedestrian.”

“It is important for motorists to also recognize that pedestrians have the right of way in marked crosswalks,” writes the Green Bay Police Department.

