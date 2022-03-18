GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking to identify a suspect involved in a burglary at a business in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Police Department says they are investigating a burglary of a business that happened on March 15. In the photos, the suspect is carrying a backpack and their face was captured on camera.

There was no information on which business was burglarized or if any items were taken.

  • Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department
Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3208 and reference case #22-212649. Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.