GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking to identify a suspect involved in a burglary at a business in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Police Department says they are investigating a burglary of a business that happened on March 15. In the photos, the suspect is carrying a backpack and their face was captured on camera.

There was no information on which business was burglarized or if any items were taken.

Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3208 and reference case #22-212649. Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.