GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GB Police investigating damage at the Neville Museum, looking to identify suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a criminal damage incident at the Neville Museum.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on July 19 around 10:40 p.m. is when the damage happened. Authorities are looking to identify and speak with the suspect.

There was no information provided on what the damage was or the extent of it.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and reference case number 21-239138.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

